Across the country, ICE has unleashed an onslaught of brutality, terrorizing communities, kidnapping children, and killing protestors.

It can be devastating to watch from afar and not know how you can help. But Greenpoint, a neighborhood with no shortage of activists and civically-minded folks, always steps up to the plate.

Below are a few upcoming ways that you can lend your support in the fight against fascism.

Archestratus Bake Sale

When there’s devastation, war, and catastrophe, Archestratus (164 Huron St.) always answers the call, and this time is no exception. The book store is hosting another of their beloved bake sale fundraisers at the store this Saturday, January 31. The bake sale starts at 2pm and goes until 6pm. Proceeds will support Minnesota organizers

Lake Street Bar Fundraiser

The Minnesota-themed bar (706 Manhattan Ave.) is the perfect place to support the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Stop by Tuesday, February 3, at 7pm.

“We’ll be raising money for mutual aid efforts on the ground in Minnesota to get much needed food, rent, and support to neighbors unable to leave their homes at this time,” organizers write in a Partiful invite. “Things are changing rapidly so we’ll prioritize supporting emergent critical needs at this time next week.”

ICE OUT National Shutdown

Today (January 30), several local businesses are observing the National Shutdown, which calls for a one-day strike on work, school, and shopping.

However, not all businesses can afford to close (especially in light of the snowstorm) and are offering other ways to help.

Here are a few businesses who have committed to taking action in some capacity: Alter, Awoke Vintage, Bagel Joint, Big Night, Black Spring Books, Clay Space, East River Pilates, The Esters, Fantasy Explosion, Flower Cat Cafe, Good Day Pilates, Land to Sea, Lockwood Shop, Maimoun, Proprietors, Spectacle, Store Called Store, and The Twisted Spine.

Note—this is far from an exhaustive list, so if you see someone we’re missing, feel free to DM us on Instagram or email me at [email protected].