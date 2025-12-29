Mekelburg’s, a grocery store and restaurant in Williamsburg, is officially shutting its doors.

An announcement was made on Instagram, with the team sharing that its last day was immensely approaching on January 1.

“Ten years of feeding people we love. Ten years of regulars who became family, neighbors who became friends, and first-timers who somehow always found their way back,” the announcement reads in part. “Ten years of memories made over babka, hot chicken, wings, beer, trivia, late nights, early mornings, and everything in between.”

Mekelburg’s originally opened in Clinton Hill in 2015, but closed that location last year. The spot was known for its speciality products, sandwiches, and frequent events. The Williamsburg location at 319 Kent Avenue opened in 2022.

Guevara’s, the next-door vegan cafe owned by Daniel Mekelburg’s wife, Alicia Guevara, also shared it would be closing on January 1.