A new sandwich shop is coming to Williamsburg.

Downtown Brooklyn-based Bread & Spread announced earlier this month that it would soon open a location at 485 Lorimer Street.

The store says it has “the best sandwiches in town,” on its website.

“At Bread & Spread, every bite is a celebration of flavor, quality, and passion. We use only the freshest ingredients, crafting each sandwich to perfection. Our commitment to excellence shines through in every meal and in the warm, welcoming atmosphere we create for our guests.”

Sandwich selections from the Bread & Spread website.

Bread & Spread is setting up shop directly next to two neighborhood sandwich favorites with Edith’s Sandwich Counter two storefronts away, and Campbell and Co. on the corner (not to mention the ultimate heavy-hitters of Anthony & Son and Emily’s Pork Store within walking distance).

Previously, the location housed Peri Peri Flamin’ Grill.

Bread & Spread has not yet announced an opening date or a menu for its Williamsburg location. At its Downtown Brooklyn location, the menu lists options such as short rib, porchetta, and a cast-iron chicken caprese.