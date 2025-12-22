For just shy of 20 years, Choplet has been fostering an inclusive, curious, and warm atmosphere surrounding ceramics and artistic growth in Williamsburg (both in their gallery and studio and appointment-only ceramic center). And last month, the team opened their second location right here in Greenpoint.

While the address, appearance (they worked in partnership with a woodworker on the look and feel), and proximity to the G train may differ, the goal is to maintain the same spirit.

“Our members refer to [our Williamsburg location] as their second home,” founder Nadeige Choplet said. “We wanted to keep that same spirit of being open to everyone, where we really nurture people from having no experience to really advanced, talented artists. We don’t want the place to look or sound intimidating.”

And so far, they’ve been successful. Choplet and her colleague Mimi Lin have noticed many members coming by to check out the new space, as well as a bunch of foot traffic from new Greenpoint neighbors.

“We really took everything that we learned from the other studios to build this one out very intentionally,” Lin said. “For the members, it’s a natural transition.”

Aside from self-guided drop ins (they boast 18 different clay bodies), the new space offers multiple class series, artist workshops, and special events. Enrollment is now open for 12- and 6-week ceramic sessions and after-school kid and teen programs beginning in January, plus Friday night sip and spin events (BYOB!). Workshops with artists are also something the Greenpoint location has been designed to accommodate, and last month, they hosted master potter Eric Landon, which drew attendees from Brooklyn all the way to Boston.

Looking farther ahead, Choplet also plans to have a couples pottery session for Valentine’s Day, and their official grand opening celebration and artist craft fair (and block party) is scheduled for April 4.