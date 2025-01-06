Four Seasons Joyful (55 Driggs Ave.) is a new casual Chinese restaurant offering Szechuan cuisine, affordable lunch specials, and bubble tea in Greenpoint near McGolrick Park. It’s only been open for a short time, but has already garnered rave reviews online.

The large menu features cold appetizers like spicy crispy cucumber and hot ones like egg rolls and popcorn chicken, followed by sections for noodles and rice, meat, seafood, and vegetables.

The noodle and rice section offers braised beef noodle soup, sesame paste noodles, and fried rice dishes. The meat section includes dishes like braised pork, sweet and sour spare ribs, kung pao diced chicken, and shredded beef with hot peppers. The seafood section offers items like kung pao shrimp, crab in spicy bean sauce, and steamed whole sea bass.

The vegetable part of the menu includes a wide variety of veggie dishes like fried eggplant, stir-fried cabbage, sautéed sweet corn with pine nuts, and salt egg yolk with pumpkin.

The interior of Four Seasons Joyful in Greenpoint. Photo: Four Seasons Joyful

The next section of the menu offers lunch specials for $12, all with white or fried rice. Options include items like shredded beef with hot pepper, kung pao diced chicken, salt and pepper spare ribs, and kung pan baby shrimp.

The last part of the menu is a long list of chef’s specials that includes more elaborate and unique dishes like crispy sweet and sour fish filets, salt-poached shrimp, sautéed sliced fish in red wine sauce, and mutton in spicy hot oil.

Four Seasons Joyful also has a full menu of beverages including teas, wellness shots, lemonades, milks, and smoothies, plus acai bowls. The teas are divided into two sections:, milk teas and fruit teas, in a variety of flavors like mango, coconut, strawberry, honeydew, and even tiramisu. There’s also the option to add boba, red beans, jelly, or cheese milk foam toppings.

The reminder of the drink menu features several different flavors of wellness shots like sweet summer with carrot, watermelon, and orange, plus a variety of fruit smoothie and acai bowl flavors like banana and coconut. There’s several different lemonade flavors like strawberry and lychee, and zang zang milk.

All of these menus are available for dining in, take out, and delivery. Four Seasons Joyful is open Monday through Thursday 10:30 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10:30 a.m. – 11 pm., and Sunday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.