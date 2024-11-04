A tragic story out of Williamsburg yesterday.

A 24-year-old man fell from a third-story window while watching the NYC Marathon yesterday around 12:30 pm, multiple outlets are reporting.

The man, whose identity has not been confirmed pending family notification, was watching from an apartment building on South 6th Street and Bedford Avenue.

“Officers quickly arrived at the scene and found the man unconscious and unresponsive. He was rushed to the New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he was declared dead,” NY Post reports.

The incident is still under investigation. We will update this story if we learn any additional details.