With the rain behind us, this first weekend of October is looking like a gorgeous one. As iconic Greenpoint Halloween decor starts to ramp up, you can spend any hours you’re not busy peeping 12-foot skeletons taking in a myriad of local activities, from barbecues to birthday parties to bike tours.

ALL WEEKEND

BAD LUCK BARBECUE

Friday through Sunday, Bad Luck Barbecue is popping up at Dolly’s Swing and Dive with burgers, brats, and beyond powered by Dave the Butcher. Enjoy your BBQ with a frozen Jane Fonda, Double Barrel Susie, or other Dolly’s cocktail of choice. And if you can’t make it this weekend, no worries — the pop-up is running every weekend in October.

No RSVP is required.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5

LOCKWOOD’S 5TH BIRTHDAY

Kitschy gift shop Lockwood is celebrating five years in Greenpoint! From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Lockwood’s business hours), join the birthday party to enjoy free snacks and drinks, 15% off in store all day, and a free goodie bag with your purchase (including a Lockwood keychain eternally good for 10% off). Plus, it’s kid friendly! From 12 to 2 p.m., there will be a kids’ party with face painting.

No RSVP is required.

LAST REN FAIRE ON EARTH

No need to go upstate for a renaissance faire — Last Place on Earth is hosting one right here in the neighborhood. From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The full day of festivities will be packed with foam axe throwing, toy bow and arrows, a fantasy themed photo booth, face painting, tarot reading, mini painting, and crown crafting, and there will also be breakout sessions for specific activities like family and adults-only Dungeons and Dragons tables, an auction, murder mystery, swordplay demo, craft workshops, and more.

The faire itself is free to attend, and you only pay for specific activities; register for individual sessions or the full day here.

CLIMATE CHANGE THROUGH STORIES & MUSIC

Climate change impacts everything, even (and maybe especially) art. Musician, professor, Fulbright scholar, and director of Climate Stories Project Jason Davis will be exploring and expounding on this fact during a presentation and performance at the Greenpoint Library starting at 2 p.m. With the aim of inspiring even more creative responses to the climate crisis, Davis will play recordings of people around the world sharing their feelings as well as performing his own original music.

The event is free to attend and RSVP is available here.

GLOW YOGA

Remember black-light parties in college? This is it now, feel old yet? Artful Souls and Wellness is throwing a better-for-you version in the form of Glow Yoga. Yogis are encouraged to wear white or neons for a 75-minute rave-inspired Vinyasa flow under black lights, with glow paint and glow sticks provided.

All levels are welcome and tickets are $25 available here.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6

KIDS’ TOY SWAP

Want something new for the toy box without breaking the bank? Does your little one have a tendency to get tired of new trinkets within a week? PLAY Kids is hosting a toy swap from 9 to 11 a.m. to upcycle, swap, and share gently used treasures while connecting with other parents and teaching kids about sustainability. If physical toys aren’t your kid’s thing, the event will also feature an open play session for burning off some energy.

The event is by donation, with the recommended donation being $20.

GREENPOINT ECO DAY

Put the ‘green’ in Greenpoint during Eco Day in McGolrick Park. From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., you can pick up a free 40-lb bag of compost and/or leaf bags, get documents shredded, recycle electronics, and sign up to get your air quality tested if you suspect your home is impacted as part of the Meeker Avenue Plume Superfund site.

The event is free to attend, sign up for the free compost giveback here.

NEWTOWN CREEK BIKE TOUR

If you’ve been morbidly curious about one of the country’s largest oil spills that happened right in our own backyard or simply want to keep abreast of what’s going on with the fossil fuel industry in the neighborhood, Newtown Creek Alliance is hosting a bike tour covering just that from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Starting at the northern end of Manhattan Avenue, the five-mile ride promises a trip through the past, present, and future of fossil fuel infrastructure along the infamous creek while discussing paths towards a greener, cleaner future.

The event is by donation, register here.

CLOTHING SWAP

Toys aren’t the only thing getting swapped this weekend — from 12 to 2 p.m., bring your gently used clothes, shoes, and accessories of any style, season, or gender to McCarren Park for a free swap hosted by Spunky Funky Fresh and LizaBanks Campagna for sustainably minded fashionistas looking to give their garments a new home. Anything not swapped or claimed will be donated.

The event is free to attend and RSVP is available here.