In a neighborhood like Greenpoint, we need all the environmental help we can get, so Sunday’s Eco Day event in McGolrick Park is a more than welcome addition.

This Sunday, October 6, Greenpoint’s elected officials are teaming up with the NYC Department of Sanitation and Friends of McGolrick Park for a morning of activities and advocacy. Swing by from 9 am to 12 pm for paper shredding, electronics recycling, compost giveaway (you can reserve a bag in advance here), and free leaf bags.

Perhaps most importantly, City Council Member Lincoln Restler’s office is encouraging constituents to sign up for free home testing and mitigation for anyone who lives or owns a business within the boundary of the Meeker Ave. Plume Superfund site. The Environmental Protection Agency designated the plume as a Superfund site in 2022. The agency plans to collect groundwater samples around the area this October through November.

“Everyone living or running a business near the Meeker Ave Plume should immediately get their buildings tested for potential risk to their health, Restler told Greenpointers. “The EPA has a free solution to keep neighbors safe who have vapor intrusion in their building and testing is the critical first step to protect your health and safety. Our office is working hard to get as many homes tested as possible during the winter months when data collection is most reliable, and we’re encouraging folks to sign up at our October 6th Eco Day event.”

The EPA conducts tests during the winter heating months because collection is most reliable at that time, so be sure to sign up if you think you’re eligible!