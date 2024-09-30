If you’re anything like me, you have way too many books lying around, in desperate need of a home.

Well, good news—the Friends of Greenpoint Library are in need of book donations for an October 19 book sale. Proceeds from the book sale will support the library’s all-ages public programming.

The library (107 Norman Ave.) is collecting donations from October 6 to 16. They are accepting books in all languages, but they must be in new or near-new condition with up to date information. Bring your books to the second floor of the library.

According to Instagram, the October 19 event will also feature original tote bags for sale and a raffle from local businesses.