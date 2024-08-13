If you’ve walked to Transmitter Park recently, you might have noticed the work being done on the big corner lot that most recently housed Greenery Unlimited (91 West St). The plant purveyor closed earlier this summer, after five years in business.

Lucky Honey, a NYC-based fitness apparel brand, will open a flagship location in Greenpoint, taking over the space at Greenpoint Avenue and West Street.

“We hope you are ready Greenpoint because we can’t wait to light this corner up! Socks, Activations, Workout Wear, and oh so much more! It feels so good to call you home,” the brand wrote on Instagram.

Lucky Honey was founded by brother-sister duo Jennifer Murdock and Daniel Whittelsey in 2016, known for its signature grippy socks (meant to be worn during barre workouts), though it also stocks general fitness apparel like shorts, bras, and other activewear.

No opening date was given, but the team has been actively building out the space. The previously mentioned Instagram post includes footage of the store’s interior, which looks close to completed.