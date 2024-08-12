My fellow Greenpointers, to paraphrase President Gerald Ford’s inauguration speech, our long, hyperlocal nightmare is over.

The G train has finally reopened in our neighborhood, marking the end of the second phase of the shutdown. From June 28 until July 5, G trains were suspended from Court Square to Nassau Avenue. From July 5 to August 12, G trains were suspended from Court Square to Bedford-Nostrand. The shutdown is part of the MTA’s plan to install an updated signal system for the beleaguered line.

It’s not completely over with, as work now starts up in the section running from Bedford-Nostrand to Church Avenue. That work will last through Labor Day, September 2. As with the second phase, shuttle bus service will replace the route.

I’ll give the MTA some credit—the shuttle buses did arrive frequently. However, it also took about 2-3 times longer to make a basic trip. A dedicated busway on Manhattan Avenue would have helped clear up some of that unnecessary congestion, but the MTA showed no interest in that option. But that’s no longer our problem, so to the residents of Bed-Stuy, Clinton Hill, Fort Greene, Carroll Gardens, and Park Slope, I say: godspeed.