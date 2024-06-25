Few things in life are more frustrating than hearing about a new affordable housing lottery, only to click on the application and see that it’s meant for someone making a six figure salary (paradoxically, one can make too little money to qualify for a rent stabilized apartment).

A new apartment complex at 828 Metropolitan Avenue just launched a genuinely affordable housing lottery—rents start at $933!—for tenants earning between 40 and 130 percent of the area median income (AMI). In this case, that means earning between $35,829 to $218,010. Click here to check out the AMI matrix and see if you qualify.

The new building in East Williamsburg has plenty of amenities, such as a gym, in-unit laundry, a roof terrace, bike storage, among other things.

Image via NYC Housing Connects

20% of the units are set aside for people already residing in Brooklyn’s Community Board 1, 5% for New York City employees, with other units set aside for those with mobility or vision issues.

The 35 affordable units are thanks to a rezoning. The building was constructed on what used to be three separate lots, which got collapsed into a single lot for the project and changed from a commercial to residential rezoning, according to Brownstoner. “The rezoning means the new building must have between 25 and 30 percent of its apartments income capped and rent stabilized under the city’s Mandatory Inclusionary Housing program,” the outlet reported in January.

v

Most recently, Greenpoint saw a new genuinely affordable housing building debut a couple of months ago at 35 Commercial Street.

You have until August 9 to submit an application for 828 Metropolitan Avenue.