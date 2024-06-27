Summer brings a lot of great things—beach days, lots of ice cream, and, if you live in Greenpoint or Williamsburg, a plethora of free concerts. Bushwick Inlet Park (86 Kent Ave.) just launched another Summer Music Series, the park’s fourth iteration of the event since it debuted in 2021. These concerts take place on the waterfront around sunset, making for a great view (and now that a new parcel of the park is in development, a great celebration of the things to come).

Last week’s heat dome thwarted the start of the series (singer Juana Luna was set to perform) but it all finally kicks off tonight with Old Rugged Sauce, described as “a veteran old time music ensemble that used to make regular appearances at the former Brooklyn Rod & Gun down the street from BIP.”

The shows take place on Thursdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The series always sees a diverse lineup of musicians. The weeks ahead feature performances from George Gray Jazz Coalition, Bombayo, Gerry Eastman and Friends, and Ed Martinez & Conjunto Sabor.

The event is sponsored by Greater New York Arts Development Fund of the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, administered by Brooklyn Arts Council, along with 25 Kent, Greenpoint/Williamsburg Youth Soccer League, Brooklyn Brewery, El Puente/CADRE, Jazz Foundation of America, and the NYC Department of Parks & Recreation.