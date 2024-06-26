A new vintage store is opening in Greenpoint.

Jesus Christ Vintage, from native New Yorker and stylist Natalie Como, is opening at 141 Nassau Avenue. The space previously served as the home of Well Well Well, a coffee and gift shop which closed after less than a year in business.

A screenshot of the event flyer from @jesuschristvintage.

Como pulled many of the store’s offerings from her world travels. “While she tried pursuing other careers, clothing was always calling her name. It took her around the world where she began working in fashion and collecting pieces from Paris to Dubai, Berlin and beyond,” a press release reads. “Her pieces have graced the cover of Vogue and the red carpets at Venice Film Festival.”

The artist Storm Ritter contributed a custom mural for the store.

The store kicks off with a grand opening celebration today, June 26, featuring a performance from the UK singer Chinchilla (who boasts millions of listens on Spotify). The event is open to the public and takes place from 6-8 p.m.

v