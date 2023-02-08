A neighbor has shared a local GoFundMe campaign to help keep a one-of-a-kind business afloat.

Brooklyn Woodwind and Brass first opened over a decade ago and is a full-service repair shop.

“Eric Downs is the owner of Brooklyn Woodwind and Brass at 88 Franklin Street, and he’s been both my saxophone teacher and a great friend in the neighborhood for years. On December 6th he was hospitalized due to health complications and is still in and out of the hospital and a nursing facility to regain his strength. He’s still recovering but I wanted to see if you’d be willing to post about his situation and ask the community to chip in to ensure he can continue running his small local business and help him cover rent expenses and salary for his staff who have been running the shop while he’s been away in the hospital.”