Winter’s chill has arrived, but fear not, Greenpointers! If you’re escaping the cold to warmer destinations, elevate your experience, or discover a hidden local gem, all without committing to an overnight stay—thanks to ResortPass.
And now through 11/28, get $50 off bookings of $200 or more with code GREENPOINT50.
Whether you’re dreaming of working by a pool, indulging in a spa day, or simply unwinding at some of the finest local hotels, ResortPass offers over 1,000 options, including renowned names like Ritz-Carlton, Four Seasons, Westin, and Fairmont, where you can access their amenities for the day.
Curate Your Perfect Day:
Imagine a day spent lounging by a poolside oasis in Miami, treating yourself to rejuvenating spa treatments in Phoenix, savoring gourmet dining beachside in San Juan, or embarking on a family-friendly adventure at a nearby indoor waterpark.
Tailor your experiences and make the most of what each destination has to offer—all within the span of a single day.
How to Dive In:
Ready to embark on your perfect daycation? Head over to the ResortPass website, where you can explore a curated selection of participating resorts by destination. Choose your desired amenities, book your day pass, and get ready to indulge in a day filled with relaxation and luxury.
Click here to discover ResortPass and start planning your perfect daycation! (Now through 11/28, use code GREENPOINT50 get $50 off bookings of $200 or more!)
Sponsored by ResortPass: ResortPass provides day access to luxury resorts and hotels, eliminating the need for an overnight stay. Perfect for a daycation in your hometown or a new experience while traveling, ResortPass offers unparalleled access to hotel amenities such as pools, private beaches, spas, and fitness facilities. Our team, in collaboration with over 1,000 leading hotels and resorts, including Ritz-Carlton, Four Seasons, Westin, and Fairmont, has connected over 1.6 million people with mindful relaxation, meaningful togetherness, and accessible escape.