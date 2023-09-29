They say that nothing in life is certain, except for death and taxes. I think you can also add “weird smells in Greenpoint” to that list.

Over the past week, Greenpointers has received several tips from neighbors who noted a strong, asphalt-like smell on the east side of the neighborhood, often near McGolrick Park. While Greenpoint often possesses an unpleasant aroma, the particular strength of this one had many folks concerned.

Assemblymember Emily Gallagher shared on social media that the source of the smell, while unconfirmed, can likely be tracked to a single industrial source in Queens, blowing into our side of Newtown Creek. She encouraged anyone affected to file a report with the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation, which you can do at the link here.