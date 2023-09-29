A new record shop has been quietly (ironically enough) settling into Greenpoint for the past two months — in late July, Fire Talk Shop opened its doors at 67 West Street for a sequence of friends and family events and soft openings before officially celebrating its grand opening last Friday, September 22.

Spearheaded by record label Fire Talk Records — established in 2009 and self-described as “purveyors of the underground” — the shop features a selection of both new and used vinyls from artists like Cocteau Twins, Nick Cave, The Prodigy, Stereolab, and many more from fellow labels they love.

And the opening week revelry continues with a pizza party, signing, and dj set from Canadian indie rock quartet PACKS on Saturday, September 30, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. ahead of their show at Union Pool. Earlier events have included a series of other signings, spinning, and listening parties.

Fire Talk Shop is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.