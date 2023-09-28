Head out into the neighborhood this weekend as Greenpoint and Williamsburg host various events, providing a mix of experiences for locals and visitors. The lineup includes a natty wine event on the waterfront, a celebration of Latinx culture with live music and arts, a soccer club’s anniversary event in McCarren, a holistic retreat focusing on self-exploration and expression, and a music night dedicated to supporting Ukraine.

Each event offers something a little different for everyone, whether you’re feeling artistic, cultural, recreational, or musical! Scroll through for the details.

Friday, September 29

This Friday, join Rachel Snyder Hospitality for NATTY WINE Vol. 11: Out to Sea! Set sail from 2 Noble Street Waterfront for a memorable three-hour excursion on the Greenpoint-harboured ROYAL PRINCESS, offering guests picturesque views of the Manhattan skyline, a taste of retro boat ambiance, and an array of exquisite natural wines from all over the world. It’s an experience tailored for everyone, whether you’re a seasoned wine connoisseur or simply wine-curious. Attendees are invited to don attire inspired by iconic ‘90s figures, from Cosmo Kramer to Princess Diana.

Be there between 7:00-7:30 PM as the boat sets sail promptly at 7:30 PM! Tickets are $107 here.

Saturday, September 30

Say “Cheers” to Six Years of Williamsburg Soccer Club

Join the celebration for Williamsburg Soccer Club’s sixth birthday at McCarren Park this Saturday. Enjoy a festive day of soccer games and picnics, and win raffle prizes from Women in Soccer, NYCFC, and Capelli. The club, run by Matt & Saára, has been serving young soccer enthusiasts in Greenpoint and Williamsburg since 2017, offering inclusive and friendly soccer classes for kids aged 18 months to 10 years old. Don’t miss the launch of the limited edition t-shirts designed to kickstart the club’s scholarship funds.

For more details, visit their website or Instagram @williamsburgsoccerclub. Support local youth and enjoy a day in the park!

Celebrate Latinx at The 12th Annual WEPA! Festival

Hosted by the social justice organization El Puente, this outdoor music and arts festival is a kaleidoscope of live performances, workshops, and immersive activities, exhibiting the fervor of Latinx communal celebration, cultural reclamation, and resistance. This year’s theme, “Longevity, Sustainability, and the Right to Thrive,” reflects the essence of people’s movement and pays tribute to the resilient spirit of the community. Revel in the diverse musical blend of Salsa, Afro-Cuban Jazz, Reggaeton, and Bomba, with performances by Bomba Yo, Ed Martinez & Conjunto Sabor, Las Mariquitas, Fatima Shaylin, Alea, and more! Local artisans and community organizations will also grace the event, enriching the block party ambiance with resource sharing and artisanal crafts.

Register here.

Sunday, October 1

Enjoy an Immersive Art & Yoga Retreat at The Annex

The first-ever Embodied Expression Retreat, an event co-hosted by Jacey Adler of Self Hug Club and Meagan Mahaffy of art gurl, is set to unfold at The Annex in Williamsburg. This immersive three-hour morning retreat promises participants a journey of self-discovery and creative expression, intertwining expressive vinyasa yoga, mindful meditation, and a large-scale painting experience, all within a vibrant and supportive community. Enjoy nutritious breakfast options and leave with giveaway bags filled with treats from sponsors such as Recess and Sakara, intended to extend the creative wellness journey beyond the retreat. The holistic experience is designed to deepen the connection between the mind, body, and emotions and foster self-reflection and communal bonds.

Tickets are $82 here.

Raise Funds for Ukraine with Loose Buttons at Baby’s All Right

Experience a harmonious night of music and solidarity at “Baby’s Presents: A Benefit For Ukraine” at Baby’s All Right this Sunday evening. With doors opening at 6:00 PM and the show starting at 6:30 PM, attendees can look forward to performances by Zopa, Loose Buttons, and Michael Incognito. Though the musical talent will be awesome, you can also feel good about your ticket price making a difference—with all proceeds directed to benefit Ukraine. Attendees should note the 21 or older age requirement for entry. For additional details, potential attendees can visit Baby’s All Right.

Tickets are $25 here.