Earlier this month, the remediation crew assigned to the NuHart Superfund Site completed Phase 1 of the project on the Brownfield side, and are now working on moving onto Phase 2 of 3 on the Superfund side at 65 Dupont Street.

Phase 1 included dewatering, excavation, and disposal of polluted soil from NuHart East (also known as the Brownfield portion at 75 Dupont) under temporary tents — as well as general open-air excavation — which are now being moved to the NuHart West Superfund portion of the project to do the same.

Concurrently, foundation elements are also being installed at 75 Dupont, including a concrete pour that was set last week, though further pours and crane work have been delayed this week due to rain. The foundation is intended to be completed by this coming Labor Day.

In terms of Phase 2, actual excavation is due to start in the next few weeks and expected to be finished by September before moving into the third and final phase.

Renderings shared by Madison Realty Capital

The site, which is the former home of the NuHart Plastic Manufacturing facility and now a Class 2 Superfund site thanks to the presence of two toxic plumes, is approved to become a mixed-use building of 473 residential rental units — 30% being affordable housing — and ground-floor retail, including parking. This is expected to be built by end of year.

