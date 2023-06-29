We’re halfway through 2023 and into our summer swing, with more and more events planned in the neighborhood. Whether you’re looking to support local organizations by attending their block party or summer Shabbat dinner, showing up to support our LGBTQ community to celebrate Trans Day of Visibility, diving into some theater, or getting your laugh on at a sketch comedy show—it’s all on the docket this weekend in Williamsburg and Greenpoint.

Friday, June 30

Celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month at Marsha P. Johnson State Park!

Celebrate Trans Day of Visibility at Marsha P. Johnson State Park, where you can engage in activities, listen to captivating stories, create crafts, and immerse yourself in an inclusive community event. The festivities begin at 3 PM with a special performance from Drag Story Hour, offering entertainment and inspiration. All ages are welcome, but an adult must accompany children. Head to the Blue Park House at 90 Kent Ave by the front entrance. Registration is highly recommended to secure your spot, with one ticket per individual. Register HERE.

Enjoy a Vibrant Summer Shabbat Experience in Greenpoint’s Waterfront Backyard

Join Greenpoint Shul on Friday, starting at 7 PM, for an evening filled with delightful summer cocktails, an enchanting outdoor Kabbalat Shabbat led by Sarah Schecker, and a mouthwatering Shabbat dinner featuring homemade Syrian specialties prepared by Greenpoint Shul members. The event begins with a refreshing cocktail hour, followed by a soul-stirring Backyard Kabbalat Shabbat at 7:30 PM, setting the stage for a spiritually uplifting evening. Afterward, indulge in the flavors of authentic Syrian cuisine during the outdoor Shabbat dinner. Located at 108 Noble Street, Greenpoint Shul welcomes you to be part of this special occasion. Don’t forget to dress in summery vibes and colorful Shabbat attire! Tickets are $36 HERE.

Saturday, July 1

Dive into Yoga with “Yoga for Newbies” at Domino Park’s Rotating Fitness Program ’23

Join “Yoga for Newbies” led by instructor Rebecca Ambrose from The Corner Yoga Studio this Saturday from 10–11 AM. Expect a playful sequence of poses, clear alignment cues, and an opportunity to connect with your body and breath. Stretch, sweat, and discover the powerful benefits of incorporating yoga into your fitness routine. The best part? This class is inclusive and open to individuals of all ages and sizes. Embrace the chance to explore yoga and prioritize your wellness in the stunning setting of Domino Park. Register for free HERE.

The Corner Yoga will host a class at Domino Park.

Head Over to The Freeman Street Block Party

This Saturday, join in the local fun on Freeman and Franklin Streets for the Freeman Street Block Party. With activities for the whole family, including a slide and kiddie pool, the Freeman Street Block Association invites you to bring a lawn chair and your grill to join in the fun for their 16th Annual summer celebration. The action will happen from 10 AM until 10 PM with a DJ spinning tunes and a 4-Square Tournament at 4 PM. Put on your summer best and have some memorable, warm-weather fun with your neighbors!

Sunday, July 2

Bring on The Laughs at a Sketch Variety Hour

Get ready for an unforgettable evening of laughter and comedic chaos at The Diet Mocha Cola Variety Hour at the Brooklyn Comedy Collective (167 Graham Avenue). Leave your expectations behind as this show thrives on failure, quarter-life crises, and nostalgic nods to 2000s Nickelodeon. Watch as six talented individuals, led by Chester Pollard, (kind of) ruin their street cred with hilarious sketch comedy that will leave you in stitches. Featuring the comedic stylings of Chester Pollard, Becca Arencibia, Clark Clement, Sam Garcia, Adriel Johnson, and Jeff Pfeiffer, The Diet Mocha Cola Variety Hour promises an evening filled with excitement and laughter. 21+ to attend. Tickets are $18 HERE.

Dive into “This Time,” a Play by Matthew Gasda

This Sunday, from 8:30 to 10:30 PM, join Matthew Gasda‘s thought-provoking play, This Time, at The Brooklyn Center for Theater Research. Picture an ordinary night interrupted by an ex who shows up a little tipsy and wants to talk. Throughout the play, you’ll explore the intricate dynamics of familiarity and love as two people navigate the complexities of their past relationships. With Gasda’s captivating writing and direction by Gasda and Christian Stevenson, this production showcases the talented Lilly Brown and Samuel Vita as they bring the characters to life on stage. House opens at 8:00 PM, so don’t miss your chance to dive into this immersive and relatable theater experience. Tickets are $57 HERE.