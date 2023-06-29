Bar Matchless used to serve as a much-beloved neighborhood beacon for live music, brunch, and cheap beer, but you’d never be able to tell from the current scene at 577 Manhattan Avenue, its former home.

The scrappy, 15-year-old bar was closed in early 2018 after being evicted by a building sale. Since then, we’ve been tracking the state of the building, which still stood (and became an instant hotbed for graffiti) all the way up until two weeks ago.

Now all that remains is a vacant lot and, apparently, land ripe for condos, which is exactly what it will become according to a 2018 permit filed by developer Bi Hang Cheng, the buyer of the building roughly 10 months prior to its closure. According to PropertyShark, the old Bar Matchless building was built in 1931. Goodnight, sweet prince.