The smog has lifted and we’re looking at temperatures upwards of 70 degrees this weekend, which definitely warrants ice cream. Luckily, Sundae Fundae will be slinging treats this Saturday, June 17, at the Open Air Fair at 2 Noble Street.

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., they’ll be selling their signature handcrafted ice cream and other goodies like ice cream sandwiches, cookies, babka, and pastries all made with love and quality ingredients.

Sundae Fundae makes both classic dairy and vegan ice creams in flavors ranging from traditional (triple chocolate) to unique (chamomile). The brand was founded in 2020 and aims not to use “anything you can’t pronounce, except maybe the occasional imported fruit or tea.” In-season fruits and other fresh seasonal flavors are often featured in baked goods and ice cream alike.

BECOME A VENDOR

We’re looking for the most talented makers, food purveyors, artists, and designers to join the Open Air Fair this summer (every weekend until September 24)! Sign up here!

v