The popular vintage purveyor Awoke Vintage just opened a new location in Greenpoint.

No, not that location in Greenpoint, or that location in Greenpoint, or that location in Williamsburg — an entirely brand new one on Franklin Street (I say this with all the love in my heart, because I’m a frequent shopper, but they’re starting to turn into a trendy Brooklyn version of Spirit Halloween).

The new location at 107 Franklin Street takes over the former Homecoming space, which moved down the street at 116 Franklin (which itself took over the former Porter James space, a bit of retail musical chairs if you will).

Awoke initially started in Williamsburg in 2012 before expanding to other locations around the neighborhood. They’re known for their online presence, with popular drops of items on Instagram and a steady TikTok account.

The Awoke team confirmed via email that the store is still in its soft opening phase, but they’ve been welcoming guests for the past few days.

