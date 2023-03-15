In January, we reported that a neighbor, Raïf Brown, had sadly lost his beloved service dog, Snoopy, and friends launched a GoFundMe to help raise funds for a new dog.

When we shared the campaign, the response from our Greenpointers audience truly warmed our hearts. Through your donations, Raïf was able to get a new dog, the adorable Woodstock.

After running into Raïf on the street earlier this week, we got to hear all about the campaign (which is still going on, and the additional money will go towards training Woodstock). Donate here, and watch below to get to know Raïf and his new dog!