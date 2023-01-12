Greenpointers was recently contacted by a reader who asked if we could share a new GoFundMe campaign for a neighbor in need, Raïf.

“He was a firefighter who survived 911,” the neighbor wrote. “To cope with the trauma, he was given a service dog named Snoopy who he raised as a pup. Everyday for yrs he and Snoopy would go for walks in the hood making life a little brighter for everyone who ran into them. A few days before Xmas I learned Snoopy had passed away. Since Raïf is on disability, he’s trying to raise $ for another service dog.”

Every little bit counts!