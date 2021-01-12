If you’re feeling those post-holiday season wintertime blues, The Shanty (79 Richardson Street) might have just the cure for you – a drink menu full of cold-weather classics like hot toddies and butter beer.

The Shanty, which has been operating out of New York Distilling Company since 2011, has reopened after the bar was forced to close in mid-December due to roof damage caused by thousands of pounds of snow and ice (which they affectionately refer to as the Avalanche on Richardson Street). Fortunately, no one was hurt, thanks to the damage occurring overnight, so the bar was able to bounce back relatively quickly. Since indoor dining has been shut down in the city since mid-December, The Shanty is offering a cozy, outdoor experience complete with heaters and a new, reinforced structure.

“Honestly, the minute our first version of the shack at The Shanty was done, we saw a pretty substantial increase in sales, which was awesome,” says Marissa Mazzotta, bar director at The Shanty. “We were getting a lot of positive feedback. People found the space very cozy….compared to a lot of outdoor spaces I’ve been to [as well], and from what people have said to me, they feel comfortable in here, they feel spaced apart.”

Patrons must wear a mask when not seated, and no more than four people are allowed at each barrel within the shack. Restrooms are limited to one person at a time, while still wearing a mask. The shack is made up of wooden pallets, ensuring proper ventilation while giving the place a rustic-chic feel. Hand sanitizer has been generously dispersed around the premises, thanks to the New York Distilling Company being able to brew their own on site.

As state law still requires that food must be purchased with any sale of alcohol, The Shanty is offering up a collaboration with neighbor Kings County Imperial for options like potstickers, pork dumplings, and cold sesame noodles.

The Shanty is also available for to-go cocktails and bottle sales, and if you need any extra drink inspiration, the folks at New York Distilling Company were kind enough to include some of their signature cocktail recipes online, made from their own Dorothy Parker Gin and Ragtime Rye. But if you would rather stay on the premises, even cold drinks like the 700 Songs Gimlet or Rye & Oil are spice-forward, perfect for warming yourself up on a cold winter’s day.

The Shanty plans to roll out a few new winter drink options within the next few weeks. They’ll also be celebrating their 10th anniversary during this upcoming December. Hopefully with COVID-19 vaccines being rolled out, a big, boozy celebration is in the works. “We’re just excited for 2021 and what will hopefully be a brighter year for everyone, especially all the people in food service and the bar community,” says Mazzotta. “The restaurant and bar community is very strong and resilient, and I don’t think people are going to be leaving that.”

The Shanty is open Thursday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 2 p.m to 10 p.m.