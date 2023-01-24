Avocado Green Mattress, the leader in organic sleep, recently opened the doors to its newest experience center in Williamsburg. The stunning space, located at 57 North 6th Street, reflects the ideal version of a home: warm, welcoming, comfortable, inclusive.

The store showcases Avocado’s award-winning natural, eco-luxury mattresses and furniture, as well as loungewear from its sustainable sleepwear line and clean skin + body products. And for a limited time, customers can save 10% off during their Presidents’ Day Sale!

“We’ve developed a unique shopping experience that is unlike anything in our industry,” said Avocado Vice President of Retail Brett Thornton. “The Brooklyn space will carry on the same tradition of our other locations: an inspiring retail space where customers can relax and learn more about Avocado Green Brands.”

A former blacksmith shop and light manufacturing space, the brick building housing Avocado’s Brooklyn Experience Center was built in 1907. Avocado’s design acknowledges its rich history with cast iron rosettes, period style lighting and built-in details, and hand-painted signage. A painting from local artist Katie Spak captures the spirit of Avocado’s sustainability mission.

“I’m thrilled to share our unique reimagining of the building with the community,” said Joanna Harrison, Avocado’s Director of Interior Design. “I think the intentionality and respectfulness to the soul of the neighborhood and era in which the building was originally constructed will shine through.”

As part of Avocado’s commitment to 1% For the Planet, Avocado donates 1% of all its revenue to vetted nonprofits. And as a Climate Neutral certified brand, Avocado reduces its footprint, offsets all of its scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, and advocates for legislation that will help fight the climate crisis.

