It’s a great time to be an art lover in our neighborhood. And it just keeps getting better.

Calico Gallery, fresh from its annual affordable art show, has been offering another affordable art option, with its $30 risograph series.

For January, founding director Scott Chasse has turned one of his paintings into a risograph print, which he said on Instagram is something that he doesn’t usually do.

“This ongoing Risograph series at the gallery is super fun to work on, and it’s exciting to see what each featured artist brings to the medium and its limitations,” he wrote.