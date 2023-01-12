Last December, the MTA unveiled long-delayed plans for a major overhaul of Brooklyn’s bus network. “Transit officials say the plan will increase bus frequency on 24 of the 69 routes in Brooklyn, add five new overnight bus routes and increase connections to the Long Island Rail Road,” NY1 reports. “The plan proposes 69 local routes and 19 express routes, for a total of 88 routes, an increase from the 62 local and 9 express routes currently in operation.”

Part of expediting services means eliminating certain bus stops, but considering the average distance between stops currently hovers at around 800 feet, this will make for faster service.

Now, the MTA needs the public’s feedback to better hone in on the plan’s exact parameters. An online workshop last night kicked off a series that the MTA will conduct in communities across the city’s most populous borough. Below are screenshots from the presentation.

Apologies for the small text — you might have to zoom in closer for more details, BUT the MTA has an extensive website dedicated to the project, which you can check out here (it includes interactive maps, which is kind of fun!)

If you missed last night’s meeting, but still want to provide feedback, you can always attend a meeting for another Brooklyn district. Check out the upcoming dates and register here.

v