257 Driggs Avenue, the address which previously housed the now-shuttered Freddy’s Food Market, will turn into a residential building. Though we reported on this in May, we now have a few more details, thanks to New York YIMBY.

“The proposed 36-foot-tall development will yield 12,493 square feet designated for residential space. The building will have 10 residences, most likely condos based on the average unit scope of 1,249 square feet. The steel-based structure will also have a cellar but no accessory parking. “

A new condo building with no parking will likely fan the fires of discontent that many locals feel toward the lack of both affordable housing and parking spaces.

Let’s face it – Greenpoint needs more housing, ASAP. But 10 more units of luxury housing do little to solve the neighborhood’s (and the city’s) affordability crisis. Those looking to buy already have plenty of local options. But the options for those looking to rent, a much larger group, continue to shrink.

Isaac Rosenberg under 254 Melrose LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications. We’ve been trying to track someone down to be able to confirm the building will, in fact, be condos, but are so far unsuccessful in our search.