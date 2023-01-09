Greenpoint’s newest children’s boutique, Luviann (123 Nassau Ave.), satisfies our neighborhood’s need for more children’s stores, with the bonus of staying true to Greenpoint’s Polish roots.

Luviann recently opened in the space that was home to Mini Me, another children’s clothing store, which served the local community for two decades. With only a handful of other youth clothing stores in North Brooklyn, the loss of Mini Me was devastating, but luckily, Luviann stepped in.

The elegant interior of children’s boutique Luviann in Greenpoint. Photo: Luviann

Luviann sells a tightly curated collection of premium infant and toddler clothing with a special focus on Polish brands that are unique to the United States. The store’s owner, Joanna, takes pride in introducing the Greenpoint community to these high-quality clothes that are coveted in her homeland of Poland.

“Luviann is the first boutique in the US that offers limited collections of premium Polish brands for the youngest,” Joanna explained.

Joanna highlighted the “delicateness, softness” and “beautiful designs” of the sophisticated Polish apparel and accessories that she carries in her store. “Most of our clothes are made of organic cotton, bamboo viscose or purest Pima cotton for babies’ sensitive skin,” Joanna said.

v

Luviann’s collection includes a variety of quality essentials for young ones, with everything from booties and onesies to outdoor apparel like mittens and snowsuits. The store also sells high-quality extras like blankets and soft baby toys.

An adorable snowsuit sold at Luviann. Photo: Luviann

Three featured Polish brands at Luviann are Dear Eco, Yosoy, and Pinokio. On Luviann’s website, Dear Eco is described as ”unique clothes for the youngest, appreciated by demanding parents all over the world.”

Yosoy is said to “offer delicateness and softness from the first moment of the baby’s life.” The brand sells “beautifully designed newborn clothes, baby blankets and handmade accessories made of organic cotton yarn and bamboo viscose.” Lastly, Pinokio is said to “give a boost of style to your little one’s wardrobe.”

Luviann’s collection can be shopped online anytime or in person Monday to Friday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.