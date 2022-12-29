Dear Greenpointers, this weekend, we bid 2022 goodbye and say hello to 2023 in a span of 48 hours. I’m sure you folks are having a hard time deciding who/what/when/where/how to countdown. Let me add chaos to your decision-making. You’re welcome.

Saturday, December 31

If my family was in town, I’d bring them to KRU (190 North 14th Street) for their NYE Family-Style Thai Feast. At only $85/person, you’ll get to have seven decadent dishes plus desserts. Vegan menu available upon request. Book your Thai feast here.





Photo Credit: KRU

For those of you who are all about New Year’s resolutions, head on over to our favorite local stationery shop P&P Shipping, Office & Art Supplies (746 Manhattan Avenue). They have an array of 2023 planners ready for your choosing. Owner Sujit Kumar has been a small business owner in Greenpoint for over 20 years. Let’s keep this beloved Greenpoint business going for another 20 years!

Photo Credit: P&P Shipping, Office & Art Supplies

Souvenir Brooklyn (63 Meserole Avenue) is another small local business to support. They are having 20% off all holiday items in store till 12/31/22. Stock up for next year, all while keeping the money flowing in Greenpoint and out of Bezos’ pockets.

Photo Credit: Souvenir Brooklyn

Spent way too much on gifts this holiday season? I gotchu. Clinton Hall (247 Metropolitan Avenue) is offering a cover-free NYE 2023 countdown at their Williamsburg location to wrap up the year without going broke. You will be spoilt for choice when it comes to food and drinks. On top of that, enjoy classic games like Connect-Four and Jenga, while watching the ball drop from one of their oversized TVs.

Photo Credit: Clinton Hall

Sunday, January 1

Welcome 2023 with a zen and calming aura. Yoga Space (738 Manhattan Avenue) will be hosting a Candlelight Restorative Flow on Sunday, 5 p.m. This candlelit class combines gentle movement and soft music so you can attain mental relaxation, kicking off the year with just the right mindset. Sign up here.

Photo Credit: Yoga Space

Embrace your quirkiness at Magick City (37 Box Street) this new year. Weird Science with Intergalactic Gary happens from 4 p.m. till midnight — an event series that invites DJs to play records outside of their regular club norms. Your day will start with potluck and snacks. After fueling up, showcase your strange, weird, obscure dance and non-dance moves. 2023 is the year for one and all to let their personal style and taste shine forth. Tickets available here.

Photo Credit: Magick City

It has been a swell time y’all. I’ve nothing but all the warmest well-wishing vibes for everyone who checks out this weekly article. May you go forth and Greenpoint forever.