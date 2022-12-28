At long last, 2022 is coming to an end. And if you’re understandably looking to revel in that fact, we’ve compiled a (non-exhaustive) list of activities for a range of NYE vibes, from mindful to just plain full. (This list will continue to be updated.)

2023 goal setting at YO BK

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Enter the new year with a clear intention after YO BK’s Goal Setting and Yin Workshop. Throughout the two-hour class, Kate Davies-Durand and Camille Sallette will lead meditation, visualization, and timeline therapy exercises before concluding in a 1-hour Yin yoga practice, a slower-paced method focused on deep connective tissues and tuning into both mind and body. Book your class here.

Dinner and dance party at Cool World

Early seatings 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Late seatings 9 p.m. on

One of the neighborhood’s newest hotspots is hosting a special menu, caviar service, and late-night dance party. Early seatings cost $90 per person for a two-hour four-course dinner (including kid-friendly options), while later and midnight seatings run $140 per person for a five-course dinner with a “bonus fondue moment.” Menu highlights include foie mousse toasts, lobster au poivre with pommes Anna, a prosecco-soaked layer cake, and more, plus add-ons like caviar and a raw bar. Reserve your spot here.

Retrowave party at Saint Vitus

9:30 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Looking ahead is overrated. Saint Vitus is throwing it back with a New Year’s Eve edition of San Junipero — a night of retro-futuristic ’80s-influenced cuts from Retrowave and Synthwave artists. Retro attire is highly encouraged and the party is described as being designed for fans of Phil Collins drum-fills, movies like Drive and Blade Runner, Mitch Murder, Garth Knight, Italo disco, and all things retro, featuring DJs Valentine, Faith in the Glitch, and Lonewvlf. Get your tickets here.

Clean slates and clean plates at Esme

Starting at 6 p.m.

Esme is hosting its 7th annual NYE celebration with a special tasting menu for the table including steak tartare, grilled octopus with black sesame tahini, a chocolate tart with brown-butter praline, and more, plus a full a la carte bar and optional wine pairing. Tickets are $98 per adult, make your reservation here.

Hot Rabbit’s LGBTQ+ NYE at Brooklyn Monarch

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Hot Rabbit, known for throwing some of the city’s largest queer events, is taking over Brooklyn Monarch for Resolutions, a New Year’s Eve dance party featuring door prizes for best-dressed, a complimentary champagne toast at midnight, live vocal, dance, and aerial performances, burlesque performers, photo booth, and beyond. Get your tickets here.

Garden of cosmic delights at Fandi Mata

9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Fandi Mata is joining forces with House of Yes for a cultural and culinary tour de force — the evening promises a creative curation of food, performance art, live music, and (of course) dancing. A prix fixe menu and show is available for $200 per person and includes a welcome glass of champagne, cocktail, appetizer, entree, and dessert. General admission tickets are also available. Secure your spot here.

Gogol Bordello at Brooklyn Bowl

Doors 6 p.m.

Show 9 p.m.

For something more punk, Gogol Bordello will be rounding out three nights of shows at Brooklyn Bowl with support from Murphy’s Law and Puzzled Panther. Get your tickets here.

Open-bar dance party at Brooklyn Brewery

9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

As if an open bar of Brooklyn Brewery’s entire tap list wasn’t enough to pique your interest, the brewery’s New Year’s celebration will also feature a curated list of food prepared by Chef Kelseay Dukae. A rare selection of barrel-aged beers selected by brewmaster Garrett Oliver, midnight toast, swag giveaways, dessert, and music from Morgan Wiley will also be part of the party. Get your tickets here.

A personalized prix fixe at Fin du Monde

First seating 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Second seating 7:15 to 9:15 p.m.

Third seating 9 to 11 p.m.

For Fin du Monde’s NYE dinner, choose your own adventure from a prix fixe menu including a raw bar, filet mignon en croute, crème brûlée, and more for $85 per person. Email findumondenyc@gmail.com with your your name, phone number, number of guests, desired time slot, and course choices to secure your place.

Wheel throwing at Clay Space

9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

For something entirely different, Clay Space will be hosting an intersection of pottery and revelry during their New Year’s Eve ball-drop party. The evening will include two hours of wheel throwing (which is the technique of making ceramics on a pottery wheel) followed by small plates and prosecco while enjoying the Times Square celebration from afar (the best way). Tickets include one finished piece, reserve yours here.

Tarot and toe-tapping at TALEA

9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

TALEA knows a thing or to about not limiting their taproom to just beer-drinking (this is, after all, the same brewery that hosts Saturday yoga). So, in celebration of that fact and the dawn of a new year, they’re throwing a 4-hour dance party with a midnight toast, tarot card readings, photo booth, and food from Mighty Quinn’s BBQ. Get your tickets here.

Kicking off early at TailGate

Games start at 4 p.m.

TailGate, the neighborhood’s newest outdoor sports bar, is taking the 2023 kickoff quite literally — starting at 4 p.m., the bar will air the Michigan vs TCU game, followed by Ohio State vs Georgia at 8 p.m., culminating in a countdown to midnight with a toast. There’s no cover, but groups can reserve a table here.