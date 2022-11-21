A Brooklyn CB1 meeting last month revealed a proposal to the long-vacant Polonaise Terrace space — office and retail space.

The architects behind the project presented it to CB1. While there’s not as much left of the historical structure left, the team hopes to incorporate a few details into the planned design.

The former Polonaise Terrace (left) is next door to the Polish & Slavic Credit Union (138 Greenpoint Ave.)

“A Commercial Observer post from April lists the price at $11.75 million,” we wrote in 2019 after the previous tenant Brooklyn Bazaar announced its closing. “144 Point Break LLC purchased it for $6.25 million in July 2021,” Brownstoner reports.

“Polonaise Terrace was originally built in 1898 by Charles Heidelberger and designed by Wilson and Dassau,” the article continues. “Over the years, the cornices and other original detailing have been removed. It opened as Polonaise Terrace in 1961, and by the time it was designated as part of Greenpoint’s historic district it had been covered with a blind arcade of aluminum, and a false front of stucco and aluminum had been erected over the two-story portion.”

After shutting down in 2013, Brooklyn Bazaar took over three years later, functioning as a multi-use concert space and venue. Problems with the lease forced them to close in 2019. Brooklyn Bazaar developer Belvy Klein called the landlord “ridiculously unreasonable,” in a statement at the time.

Landlords being “ridiculously unreasonable” is a theme that, unfortunately, has only grown in the past several years. Popular bar Ramona will shut its doors at the end of the year after its landlord denied a lease renewal. Last month, West Wine Bar announced that it would shut its doors for the same reason.