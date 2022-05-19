Looks like we are getting some of that long-awaited warmth this weekend, albeit with a chance of cloud! Whatever your sun exposure preference is, we have a good mix of both indoors and outdoors events lined up for you. Let’s get started.

Saturday, May 21

For the final few weeks of spring, spend it well by joining the Grand Street BID’s Spring Clean Up Day, an initiative in collaboration with North Brooklyn Neighbors. Volunteers will be gathering on Grand Street from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. After picking up trash, cleaning tree pits and thus beautifying the neighborhood, the team has plans to reward themselves with a happy hour – pizza and drinks at Blinky’s Bar! Register here.

Photo Credit: Grand Street BID

Always wanted your children to learn Arabic? The Greenpoint Islamic Center (602 Leonard Street) is offering classes for children every Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, check out the photo below.

Photo Credit: Jody Doo

Sunday, May 22

BatHaus (459 Grand Street) is bringing you two workshops this Sunday. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., join Judit Duran for a Sound Healing Session. Tickets available here.

Photo Credit: BatHaus

And from 2 – 5 p.m., join Jessie Kritt White for a Weaving Workshop. Get your tickets here. Apply BATHAUS for 20% discount!

Photo Credit: BatHaus

New gallery space Subtitled NYC ( 113 Franklin Street) will make their debut this weekend, with an exhibition running until June 8. See below for sneak peeks!





Photo Credit: Subtitled NYC

All Weekend

Our Voices Brooklyn is having an exhibition from May 20 – July 31. Titled ‘Our Voices Seen and Heard: A First Hand Account‘ is a visual display of artifacts from 50 years of protest, activism and victories in Williamsburg and Greenpoint. Check out the full schedule below and read more here.

Photo Credit: Our Voices Brooklyn

Anyone else feeling really perplexed by our water tower turning orange? Greenpointers did some digging and found out that it is to commemorate a new Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 exhibition, held at Greenpoint Terminal Warehouse (73 West Street) from May 20-31. Read all about it here.

Parting thought… I miss our uniquely-Greenpoint Mario Mystery Box. Will we get it back after May 31?