A few days too late, but nonetheless, ‘May the Fourth’ be with you this weekend and forevermore. Greenpoint is starting to show off all her happenings. I truly believe this weekend is just a teaser of what is to come this summer. Buckle up and be teaser-ready.

Saturday, May 7

May 7 is also International Pilates Day. Pilates BKLYN (58 Greenpoint Avenue) will be offering everyone free classes from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.! Sign up for classes at the studio or Greenpoint Beer Co. You’ll walk away with a workout, free goodies and a chance to win raffle prizes.

Photo Credit: Pilates BKLYN

This Saturday, Hey Kids Comics (157A Huron Street) will be a first-time host to Free Comic Book Day. Drop by anytime between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. for — you guessed it — free kid-centric comics and a few for the grown-ups too!

Photo Credit: Hey Kids Comics

Triskelion Arts (106 Calyer Street), Greenpoint’s very own theater company, will be having their Fundraiser Party this Saturday. If you’re an artist, you get tickets at a special price of $20, which includes a dance party, live performances and tacos! There will also be a silent auction. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets available here.

v

Photo Credit: Tiskelion Arts

Sunday, May 8

We hope everyone sets aside some time to celebrate your mother or mother figures in your lives this Mother’s Day.

One good way to do this will be to take them out to lunch at Antica Pesa (115 Berry Street). The special lunch service starts at 1 p.m. with a $75 per person menu. Find out more about the decadent meal and reserve your seats here.

Photo Credit: Antica Pesa

After the meal, spend some quality time with your mother at the North 5th Street Pier Park in Williamsburg for Reboot Dance. You will get to dance from 7 p.m, with the sunset as your backdrop. I’d say that’s an Insta-worthy photo and major bragging rights for your mom for years to come.

Photo Credit: Reboot NYC

All Weekend

Banker’s Anchor — a public plaza on North 15th Street between Nassau Avenue and Banker Street — is the latest addition to the NYC Open Street program! Strut down this car-free street all weekend (8 a.m. – 8 p.m.) and take up the space you are worthy of.



Photo Credit: Banker’s Anchor

Make advance reservations at Three Kings Tattoo. The Greenpoint outpost (572 Manhattan Avenue) will be having @ninjalevel visiting from Colombia. His stint is short, from May 15 – 30. So be sure to DM @ninjalevel and secure your slots ASAP.

Photo Credit: Three Kings Tattoo

I love New York City for all its diversity, and I hyper love Greenpoint for all its hyper-local diversity. Til’ next week!