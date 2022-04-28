There are so many events happening this weekend. Throngs of Greenpointers want to be out and about now that the weather is finally nice. We won’t lie, it was hard curating this list for you. Knock yourselves out!

Saturday, April 30

Eckford Street Studio will be hosting a Family Art Brunch this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The art affair will be held at Maracuja (297 Grand Street). You are promised a jolly good time of food, arts, drinks, games and even an auction! Get hold of those tickets here.

Photo Credit: Eckford Street Studio

Independent Bookstore Day falls on April 30. This day also marks the end of the Brooklyn Bookstore Crawl. WORD BK (126 Franklin Street) is one of the stops on this borough-wide crawl. Swing by to grab a passport, collect signatures as you stop at the bookstores. You might just earn yourself coupons to… more books!

Photo Credit: WORD BK

Sunday, May 1

We welcome May with a big bang – the return of Greenpoint Terminal Market! People from far and wide visit our market, and all the more you should. Here are events within the market already creating a buzz:

Starting from 10 a.m., Skate Yogi brings their signature skateboard classes for both kids and adults! Bring your own skateboard, helmet and pads. Or you could show up earlier and purchase your gear on-site. Register here.

Photo Credit: Greenpoint Terminal Market

Mix it like you mean it is a cocktail class happening from 4 – 5:30 p.m. Join this mixology class hosted by Good Time Mixology. You’ll get to sip your freshly mixed drink to the Manhattan skyline on a beautiful spring day. That sounds idyllic.

Bat Haus Co-Working Space will be hosting their first ever Spring Market by @peoplesbazaar! Rain or shine, be sure to make a pit stop at 459 Grand Street between 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. A little spring birdie told me that there’ll also be in-person reiki and tarot readings available.

Photo Credit: Bat Haus

Tarpit Coffee (135 Woodpoint Road) will be kicking off AAPI Heritage Month with a block party, 12 – 4 p.m.! Tarpit is owned 100% by women of color. They will be using this opportunity to highlight other women-run businesses – @motospirits, @atelier.volant, @erika1971, @backkstage.studio and @newwomenspace. Join in, and you might even get a chance to walk away with some rad prizes.



Photo Credit: Tarpit Coffee

Good Bar (1 Bedford Avenue) will be having their Spring Record Fair this Sunday from 3 – 9 p.m. Needless to say, there will be an endless supply of vinyl for your browsing and buying.

Photo Credit: Good Bar

Phewwwww… Okay. Catch a breather, scroll back up, and decide how you’d like to spend your weekend!