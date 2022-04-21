This week is all about Mother Earth. Earth Day is on April 22, which falls on a Friday this year. But our neighborhood does have green activities all weekend to make sure everyone gets a chance to do their part.

To start, it’s Car Free Earth Day this Saturday – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Join your fellow Greenpointers on the streets during these hours!

Saturday, April 23

Join Audubon New York and Greenpoint Library for a birding outing this Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., to observe spring migration right here in Greenpoint. The adventure will start at McGolrick Park (pavilion in the center) and end at McCarren Park.

During spring migration, you will have the opportunity to see birds that are not seen in our neighborhood all year round! Participants will receive an Audubon NY bird guide. Register here!

Funky Seshwa, a DJ collective, will be organizing an Earth Day festival at the Elm Foundation (191 North 14th Street) this Saturday. Catering to both early birds and night owls, the party will be from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Vendors are ready to share about waste reduction, recyclable materials and sustainability in nightlife and beyond. And of course, DJs!

New kid on the block Maison Jar (566 Leonard Street) will be selling local snacks and eco goods. Sounds like a funky green event not to be missed!

Thrift2Death is back with their next event — a sustainable fashion show featuring talented designers who use environmentally friendly techniques to slow down the fashion industry. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the show starts promptly at 5 p.m. Tickets go for $20 and each ticket sale will go towards planting one tree — credits to @onetreeplanted organization. Oh, did we mention that the after-party is included with your ticket??

Photo Credit: Thrift2Death

Sunday, April 24

Greek Easter falls on April 24! Join LA-based food writer Sharon Brenner at Archestratus Books + Foods (160 Huron Street). Sharon will teach you how to make a Greek pie and phyllo from scratch!

Guests will get to sample Sharon’s homemade spanakopita and receive a free access code to her recent digital publication, A Pie Project, which includes extensive video content and unique recipes for Greek pie-making at home. Sign up here!



Photo Credit: Archestratus Books + Foods

All Weekend

WORD Bookstore is collaborating with @booksthroughbarsnyc and @nbkmutualaid to send used and new dictionaries to our incarcerated neighbors. Throughout April, use this link to add a new dictionary to your online order and WORD Bookstore will take care of the rest.

Alternatively, you can bring a used paperback English reference or translation dictionary in any language to WORD Brooklyn at 126 Franklin St.

Photo Credit: WORD Bookstore

Stay green Greenpoint! You knew that was coming…