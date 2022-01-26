If you happened to be at Light Industry‘s January 19 silent film screening, there may be a meet-cute in your future. According to a recent Craigslist Missed Connection, a local blonde (which may or may not narrow it down) is hoping for a second chance after said silent film rendered them, understandably, speechless.

Light Industry, a film and electronic art venue at 155 Freeman St., hosted a special double screening of Dimitri Kirsanoff’s Parisian 1924 film Ménilmontant, followed by a lecture from scholar P. Adams Sitney. The venue is dedicated to preserving the elements of both alternative art spaces and traditional cinematheques while fostering candid, inquisitive dialogue about art and its many nuances.

Missed Connection, if you happen to be reading this and would rather test the fates, Light Industry is hosting a February 1 screening of Is There Sex after Death? introduced by Andrew Lampert.

Click here for the full schedule of upcoming Light Industry events and screenings.