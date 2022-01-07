The housing market in North Brooklyn is more competitive than ever. Try your luck and enter to win a spot with the new housing lottery at 266 Kent.

“89 brand new apartments are being offered in partnership with the NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development,” the lottery’s website states, “Winners will be selected through a lottery for low income and middle income housing at 266 Kent.”

266 Kent at One South First is a 45-story luxury building located on the Williamsburg waterfront. Affordable housing units start at $1550 for a studio apartment for residents earning 80% of the area median income. The range of incomes that will be considered are $55,646 – $167,570 for households made up of 1-5 people.

The building’s amenities include 24-hour front desk concierge, a fitness center, a playroom, a resident lounge, and pet grooming station. Apartments are spacious and modern, with features like in-unit laundry, central air conditioning, dishwasher, and floor to ceiling windows.

266 Kent is operated by Two Trees Management, whose name you might have heard recently – their River Ring project got the stamp of approval from New York City Council this past December. River Ring will be a a huge mixed-use development, with more affordable housing units, a new park that will host waterfront activities like kayaking, and new YMCA facility.

You can submit your application electronically through NYCHousingConnect. The application closes on March 4, 2022, and there is no application fee.