Popular bagel chain Black Seed Bagels (214 Berry St.) will soon open the brand’s newest location in Williamsburg. The 800-sq. ft. store, complete with counter seating, will open its doors in early February, with the possibility of delivery via Black Seed’s website and app offered even sooner.

Black Seed Bagels is an artisan bagel chain led by James Beard-nominated executive chef and head baker, Dianna Daoheung. Dianna developed Black Seed’s signature bagel recipe by combining a New York-style bagel and Montreal baking techniques. Black Seed’s bagels start with a naturally leavened, fermented, glutinous dough, boiled in water with honey added for a touch of sweetness. Each batch of bagels is baked in a wood-burning oven, just long enough to achieve perfection in crispness and density.

Black Seed’s sesame bagels fresh out of the wood-burning oven. Photo: Black Seed Bagels.

Black Seed’s Williamsburg location will offer fresh bagels baked on site, plus, the same amazing menu as the chain’s other locations. Black Seed’s menu includes everything you’d find at your typical NYC bagel shop with some unique and tasty additions. The brand prides itself on using only the highest quality ingredients.

Bagel flavors include plain, everything, sesame, salt, poppy, multigrain everything, rye and the new addition of cinnamon raisin. They have plain, scallion, veggie, pimento, lox and dill, sunflower, and sunflower herb cream cheese, plus raspberry preserves, almond butter, and regular butter.

Black Seed locations also offer sesame or everything gluten-free bagels, sourced from the gluten-free bakery, Modern Bread and Bagel. (The gluten-free bagels are only offered in store due to limited availability.)

Egg salad and tuna salad bagel sandwiches. Photo: Black Seed Bagels.

What the small chain is really known for are bagel sandwiches. The menu is divided into egg sandwiches, classic sandwiches, and signature sandwiches. The egg sandwiches all start with a base of white cheddar and cage-free eggs on the bagel of your choice. You can add classics like bacon or ham, or house-smoked pastrami or avocado and tomato.

Black Seed’s executive chef, Dianna Daoheung. Photo: Black Seed Bagels.

Two of the best classic sandwiches are the Salmon Classic with smoked salmon, cream cheese, tomato, onions, and capers, and the Tuna Melt with tuna salad and melted white cheddar. The signature sandwich menu includes the classic BLT, the Turkey Reuben, and a very unique option called the Country Smokehouse with smoked ham, pimento cream cheese, lettuce, and pickled green tomatoes.

Black Seed’s menu also has pizza bagels with delicious mozzarella cheese from the famous Italian cheese shop, Di Palo’s. End your meal with chocolate chip bagel cookies, made from up cycled crispy bagel chips.

Black Seed’s pizza bagel with Di Palo’s mozzarella. Photo: Black Seed Bagels.

The Williamsburg storefront will be Black Seed’s eighth location in the city, joining shops in Nolita, East Village, Brookfield Place, NoMad, Rockefeller Center, Bushwick, and Chelsea Market (which is temporarily closed). A ninth location in the Ace Hotel in downtown Brooklyn will open later this spring.