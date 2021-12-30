There is no shortage of fantastic bakeries and coffee shops in North Brooklyn, but a new one serving up traditional Italian pastries deserves recognition. Recently opening on December 20th in North Williamsburg, Bianco Latte (109 Bedford Ave.) is an all-day Italian cafe inspired by Venetian flavors located steps from McCarren Park.

It’s no surprise that preliminary reviews from locals have been overwhelmingly positive. Owner of Bianco Latte, Andrea Zanin, is an award-winning Italian pastry chef whose goal is to bring authentic, high-quality Italian baked goods to Brooklyn. Zanin, says, “Our aim is to give Williamsburg the highest level possible of Italian pastry.”

Beautiful cakes and petit fours in the pastry case at Bianco Latte. Photo: Bianco Latte.

Bianco Latte does not stop at mouth-watering, gorgeous pastries. The cafe also offers a variety of coffee and espresso drinks, as well as, panini, pasta, panettone, and decadent desserts like tiramisu, which Zanin says “never disappoints. The flaky, buttery croissants are a must-try. (After all, Zanin studied pastry-making at some of the best places in France.)

Bianco Latte’s irresistible croissants. Photo: Bianco Latte.

Zanin’s passion for the art of pastry-making and Italian cuisine was inherited from his family. His father, Pietro, opened a bakery of his own in the 1950’s. This ingrained love for baking is possibly what led Zanin to win so many awards in the industry. Zanin was awarded the title of Best Pastry Chef in Italy in 2005 and 2006.

In 2000, Zanin’s famous panettone won an award for the Best Traditional Panettone. This award-winning traditional Italian cake has been available nearby at Astoria Bakery Cafe (4321 Ditmars Blvd.) as well as in other restaurants throughout the city even before Bianco Latte opened.

Andrea Zanin and his award-winning panettone.

Bianco Latte is Zanin’s first shop in New York, but he and his team hope to expand to Manhattan and possibly Miami. For now, they are focused on welcoming Williamsburg neighbors. “We want Bianco Latte to be a place for friends and families to be together enjoying something so good they won’t be able to not come back,” expressed Zanin.

Zanin also wants North Brooklyn residents to look out for upcoming cooking classes in his kitchen at Bianco Latte.

Bianco Latte is open everyday from 6:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.