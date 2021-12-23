Ready to say goodbye to your Christmas tree? New York City Parks has a quick fix for that.

Send off the most wonderful time of the year in eco-friendly style with the city’s annual Mulchfest, which turns once beloved Christmas trees into useful wood chips and mulch.

Last year, over 29,000 trees were mulched in the five boroughs, and the city wants to beat that, rather than, you know, just kicking your tree to the curb.

Mulchfest locations are all over the city, with three in North Brooklyn: McCarren Park, McGolrick Park and Domino Park. Note that McGolrick Park is drop-off only, so if you want the photo opp of your tree being chipped, choose the other two locations.

Drop off starts Sunday, December 26, but the official Chipping Weekend runs Saturday, Jan. 8 and Sunday, Jan. 9, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Bring your tree to a chipping site on Chipping Weekend to take home a tree-mento! We’ll chip your tree and give you your very own bag of mulch to use in your backyard or to make a winter bed for a street tree.

