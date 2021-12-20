The only thing better than restaurant takeout is book takeout. At least, to some of us.

As a special gift to the community, Word Bookstore is helping support quarantined and cautious neighbors by offering one day only hand delivery on Tuesday, December 21.

On of Word’s owners will be driving around the neighborhood tomorrow hand-delivering packages from their small electric car, because that’s what independent bookstore owners drive (not, um, spaceships).

Those in the Greenpoint zip code (11222) who are in need some last-minute gifts or cozy reads should call Word by 6PM tonight to place an order for delivery tomorrow. Orders must be placed by phone (718-383-0096) and are limited to in-stock items only. The Greenpoint delivery window is 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.