Get your reusable shopping bags ready, Trader Joe’s first North Brooklyn location is about to open its doors tomorrow!

On Friday, December 10th at 8am, Trader Joe’s will officially open its doors in Williamsburg. Located at 200 Kent Ave., just a few blocks from the Bedford Ave. L train station, this will be the third Trader Joe’s in Brooklyn and the 31st Trader Joe’s in the state of New York.

Following a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony, Store Captain Ashley Courtney—a 13-year veteran of the company—and the Williamsburg Trader Joe’s Crew will be on hand to welcome customers to the new neighborhood store. The opening celebration will continue throughout the morning with live music, a reusable bag giveaway, and more.

The roughly 22,000 square-foot store will feature colorful artwork that pays tribute to area landmarks and local lore, including the Williamsburg Bridge, the Brooklyn Waterfront Greenway, the area’s prominent biking culture, and more.

As a neighborhood grocery store, Trader Joe’s prides itself on hiring from the local community. Roughly 80% of the entire Williamsburg Trader Joe’s Crew—and 100% of the store’s new hires—are from the neighborhood, with applications still being accepted online at traderjoes.com/careers.

In addition, through the company’s longstanding Neighborhood Shares Program, the store will donate all products that go unsold—but remain fit to be enjoyed—to a range of non-profit, community-based organizations, seven days a week.

Trader Joe’s Williamsburg at 200 Kent Ave. will be open from 8am – 9pm daily.