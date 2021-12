Saturday marks the seventh night of Hannukah, and to celebrate, Chabad of Greenpoint is hosting its annual candle lighting.

Taking place at 8 p.m. bundle up to join the Hanukkah celebration at the corner of Greenpoint Ave. and Franklin St. (outside Sereneco).

Latkes, dreidels and candles are all promised as free giveaways, and all are welcome to attend this public event.

Chabad of Greenpoint is located at 48 India St. and offers free Jewish programming throughout the year.