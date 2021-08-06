This weather has gotten me in such a dilemma. I love not being a sweaty mess, but I also don’t wish for cardigan weather just yet! Do you Greenpointers concur? This week, we rounded out both indoors and outdoors events. Just to cover all our bases.

The events at Brooklyn Expo Center (72 Noble Street) have been ever-changing. To keep you up to speed, this coming Saturday, 7 August, 11 AM – 8 PM, NYC Seltzerland will be taking over the hall.

Photo Credit: Seltzerland.com

Seltzerland is a one-of-a-kind, fun-filled day, celebrating all things hard seltzer. If you’re a self-proclaimed hard seltzer fan, you will get to binge sip on over 50 flavors of hard seltzer. The iconic national brands – White Claw, Mike’s Hard Lemonade Seltzer, Vizzy, Playamar (Jose Cuervo Seltzer), Basic and Coors Seltzer – will be available. Other local competitors will also make their presence known.

HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® Bacon will provide brunch bites. There are two ways to experience Seltzerland – General Admission tickets beginning at $42 and VIP tickets starting at $62.

For tickets or more information, visit their website.

On the same day, Java Studios will be hosting a summer BBQ pop-up, in collaboration with Jade Vintage. You will get to enjoy decadent grilled food, while shopping for NYC designers and vintage clothing brands. Starting from 1 – 7 PM, be sure to stop by Java Studios (252 Java Street) and get your belly and closet filled. BYOB.

Photo credit: Java Studios

While you’re there, do check out ‘The Escape‘, Java Studio’s current exhibit.

N2N and Lefti will be performing at Ponyboy (632 Manhattan Avenue) on Saturday at 2 PM.

Photo Credit: N2N music

Over the last five years, N2N has become broadly recognized for his blistering marathon sets fueled by infectiously energetic funk. In 2018, he was mentioned by Billboard in its list of the nine best sets from Burning Man, and the year prior he had the opportunity to perform for a global audience in New York’s Mixmag Lab. With a headliner like that, you’re guaranteed a boppin’ good time.

More information available here.

The Gallery Unlimited (37 North 15th Street) is opening a new exhibition this Saturday. ‘Instant Tunnel’ is a new show commissioned by @lindsayleboyer and supported by @norton_william. Happening from 5 – 8 PM, ‘Instant Tunnel’ borrows its title from an absurd ACME brand product featured in the cartoon Road Runner. The exhibition design responds to the triangle formed by the intersections of Wythe Avenue, N 15th Street and Gem Street in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.

Photo Credit: The Gallery Unlimited

Dayal muddies the distinction between the gallery threshold and the industrial spillover of Gem Street’s storied Acme Smoked Fish. Combining found video with riffs on trompe l’oeil painting, Dayal builds on her practice of critically and playfully altering architecture and infrastructure.”

The Greenpoint Art Circle Community Show: Drawn Together, will be kicking off this Saturday, 5 – 8 PM at Cafe Grumpy (193 Meserole Avenue). This is their second group show and it will feature artworks to celebrate more hopeful times by local artists. The works will be presented in varying mediums by twenty members and will run till September 6.

Photo Credit: Greenpoint Art Circle

Refreshments will be served—after-show hang at Goldie’s! RSVP here.

El Bloque (The Block in Spanish), powered by Mi Casa Studios is a weekly Saturday outdoor community block party. The team hosts educational workshops, fitness and music activities for the community all summer long on North 6 Street between Bedford Ave and Berry Street!

Photo Credit: Micasa.nyc

You can also opt to help bring the party to the community by volunteering – more information here.

Check here for the exact location and line-up of these weekly parties.

While you’re having fun, remember to stay healthy Greenpointers!