Calling all Greenpoint parents! Greenpoint tweens have a new opportunity to gather, grow, and goof off this August.

Greenpointer, Jamie Matson, wants to “empower girls through comedy” and is hosting a camp called Goof, Gather, and Grow. It is a small stand-up comedy workshop for girls, trans and nonbinary youth aged 10-13. The in-person workshop is limited to 12 participants. It will be a diverse group of young people with a focus on comedy, social justice, and connection. The aim is to empower girls, trans and nonbinary youth through stand-up and improv comedy workshops and inclusive activities that build confidence and foster creativity, collaboration, and forming trusting relationships.

The Goof, Gather, and Grow website states, “we believe that treating young people as the full humans they are and creating a safe space to experience the burst of self-confidence and freedom that comes from creating original material, expressing oneself through comedy, bonding, performing, practicing mindfulness and engaging in social justice conversations with peers and mentors across the socio-economic spectrum builds the next generation of female, trans and gender- nonconforming individuals that will define leadership, creative innovation, and social transformation for the future.”

Camp Director, Jamie Matson.

Camp Director, Jamie Matson, has lived in Greenpoint, near McGolrick Park since 2010. She has a background in improv comedy, music, and movement and has a general love for organizing meaningful events and bringing people together. Jamie trained at Upright Citizens Brigade and The Pit, and while there, was floored at how cis-male dominated the comedy scene was in NYC.

In 2018, Jamie began working as a registered nurse and continues to get fulfillment from helping others in this way. Jamie gave birth to her daughter at home in Greenpoint in 2019. She says, “since having a daughter, my life in Greenpoint totally changed and McGolrick Park and playground has become a second home.”

Goof, Gather, and Grow is a project of the heart and her way to get in touch with a younger version of herself, live a creative life, and to create community. During the pandemic, Jamie said she “felt a deep urge to connect with my creative self, create community and address racial unrest in a tangible way.” The idea for the Goof, Gather and Grow camp grew from her past experiences in comedy and the racial turmoil and social isolation that took place during 2020.

The Goof, Gather, and Grow camp will take place at the Cottonwood Community Center (203 Driggs Ave.) in Greenpoint from August 2-6, 2021. The tuition is based on a sliding scale, with several full and partial scholarships available in an effort to make the camp accessible and create a diverse group. Please visit the website to sign up.

On the last day of camp, the Goof, Gather and Grow campers will host a final showcase, including a variety show influenced by comedy mentors: Fareeha Khan, Tessa Skara, Nadia Pinder and Cocoon Central Dance Team. The showcase is August 6th 7 – 8:30 p.m at McGolrick Park on the lawn near Monitor/Driggs. It is free and open to the community. All ages welcome. BYO blanket or chair!