A dog-centric business has opened at 149 Wythe Ave.

Le Doggie Cool, a cafe (for humans), doggie daycare, and playspace is now welcoming both canine and human guests.

During the week, the space offers doggie daycare services, from 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m., as well as a dog-friendly (leashed) cafe with specialty espresso drinks, tea and snacks for humans, like avocado toast.

On Saturdays, all dogs are welcome to use Le Doggie Cool’s ample backyard to play in the grass, splash around in the kiddie pool, and book private training sessions ($175) at 2 p.m. Special events, like doggy and me yoga classes, happen every other weekend, and an opening promotion gives all dogs a free pet-friendly ice cream when their humans buy a drink at the cafe.

Le Doggie Cool is a full service venue, also offering overnight boarding for dogs ($120) as well as dog birthday parties, which include a dog-friendly cake, party hat, goodie bags and more.

This isn’t the only dog cafe that’s opened locally this year. In February, Sippy Cafe opened at 208 Franklin St., welcoming dogs with peanut butter pup cups, treats and more.